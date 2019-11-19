Lack of awareness cause of rampant sudden death, says Okopoly Rector

By Vincent Ujumadu – Awka

The Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State, Dr. Francisca Nwafulugo has attributed the increasing sudden death in Nigeria to lack of awareness on health issues, advising that people should take their health care very seriously.

Speaking at the health sensitization campaign mounted by the medical unit of the institution for staff and students, Nwafulugo regretted that the institution recently buried some staff and students, who were on active service, adding that the development had made it necessary for people to examine themselves at regular intervals.

She said: “This sensitization programme is apt and timely, especially with the high rate of sudden death in the country. I thank the medical director of Oko Polytechnic for organizing this health sensitization campaign because over the years, people including our staff, had neglected their health status presuming that all is well. This is why a person who feels he is hale and hearty would, in the next few minutes slump and die.

“Things are getting more difficult in the country by the day, with the stress level rising to the highest. Many people are facing crises at home and even in their offices, resulting in high blood pressure.

“The essence of this sensitization, therefore, is to get people to take their health-related matters very seriously and ensure a routine check on their health. People perish for lack of knowledge and many people have died because of ignorance of their health status.

“There are deaths which could be prevented if the health status of the person is known and adequate medication was taken.”

She observed that the Federal Polytechnic, Oko had the best furnished medical services of the center among tertiary institutions, adding that the facility was also open to the public and available for emergency situations.

Experts from Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi and National Health Insurance Scheme, NHIS, delivered papers during the programme

