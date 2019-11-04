Vanguard Logo

Labourer jailed two months for phone theft

A Grade I Area Court Mpape, Abuja, on Monday, sentenced a labourer, Sunday Illiya, to two months in prison for stealing a cell phone.

The judge, Salihu Ibrahim, sentenced Illiya after he pleaded guilty to theft and being in possession of dry leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

Ibrahim, however, gave the convict an option of N5,000 fine.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, M.M. Austin, told the court that the case was reported at Mpape Police Station by the complainant, Ms. Justina Jeremiah, who lives in Mpape, Abuja, on October 28.

Austin said the convict, stole the complainant’s cell phone and during police investigations, dry leaves suspected to be cannabis sativa were found in his possession.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 287 and 317(A) of the Penal Code and punishable under the same. (NAN)

 

