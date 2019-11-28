Kwara Govt. to distribute free notebooks to students

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara, on Thursday, said students across the state’s public schools are to get free notebooks as part of government’s efforts to deepen access to quality education and ease parents’ burdens.

AbdulRazaq stated this when the Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in the state, Mr Toyin Salihu, paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Ilorin.

Also read:

The governor said N70 million had been released to the Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, to produce the notebooks and distribute them to students in public schools at no cost.

“The step effectively ends years of complaints of lack of writing materials by indigent students. It came a day after the education ministry conducted open bids for renovation of 31 public schools across Kwara State.

“I went to some schools where the students have no reading materials. That is why we set aside about N70 million to make sure that books get to the students, and we will soon start distributing them.’’

Abdulrazaq also promised to take a holistic look into the welfare of the civil servants, including teachers, who according to him are key to securing children’s future.

Responding, Salihu commended the governor for his unique leadership style, which he said had resulted in prompt and full payment of workers’ salaries since he assumed office.

The Kwara NUT Chairman pledged the union’s support to the government so it could achieve its policy objectives in the education sector.

Vanguard