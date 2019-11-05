KSU Cult Clash: Yahaya Bello orders full investigation

…gives 14-day ultimatum to fish out perpetrators

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has issued a 14-day ultimatum to police and the management of Kogi State University (KSU) to fish out participants in the recent cult mayhem which engulfed the institution this week leading to the deaths of five suspected cultists.

The governor condemned in its entirety the scourge of campus cultism and the killing of humans, especially students, under any guise whatsoever.

Preliminary reports have suggested that the killings were orchestrated by cult clashes in the institution. Five persons, three in 200L, a 300L and a final year student have been killed.

In a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed on Tuesday, the Governor decried the incident.

”It is barbaric and unacceptable; we will not handle this madness with kid gloves anymore. If a student turns himself into a danger to others in the learning environment, we owe the law-abiding ones and their families the duty of removing such a disruptive individual, and we will do just that.”

The Governor then directed the University management and the police to unravel the identities of all the perpetrators of such dastardly act immediately.

”We have said it over and again that the Kogi State Government under my leadership will not condone acts of violence and criminality under any form or guise.

”This administration has invested heavily in the state’s security architecture so as to ensure the safety of lives and property of the people. Life is too precious to be wasted on petty squabbles by children who are yet to face the world. We will no longer tolerate such under any guise at all.

Governor Bello then directed the management of KSU to cooperate with the police while enjoining students and the entire university community to volunteer any useful information to assist speedy apprehension of the cultists.

He regretted the deaths while calling on parents and guardians to pay closer attention to the activities and behaviour of their wards.

Governor Bello reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to ensure the safety of lives and property of all residents of the state before, during and after the November 16 governorship election.

Vanguard Nigeria News