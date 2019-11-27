Konga introduces hassle-free payment plan to own laptops

By Juliet Umeh

E-commerce platform, Konga, has rolled out a special deal that will afford educational institutions, students and workers the opportunity to own any brand of laptop or computers of their choice through its novel instalment payment plan.

According to the platform, the plan is part of its efforts to democratise digital knowledge.

It also said the deal is part of the ongoing Black Friday sales tagged: Konga Yakata and its expected to provide beneficiaries a convenient, hassle-free means of owning laptops and other devices.

The offer will run throughout the period of Konga Yakata till Thursday December 12.

Vice President, Retail at Konga, Kalu Johnson, explained that customers who are interested in the deal can visit website or any Konga retail store nationwide to place an order for any brand of computer of their choice. A deposit of N10, 000 is required to confirm order.

Vanguard