Kogi Women Leader: NGO express concern over electoral violence

…Call for calm

By Boluwaji Obahopo, LOKOJA

A Non Governmental Organisation, Search for Common Ground, SFCG has expresses deep concern over the increase in the frequency and intensity of electoral violence observed in Kogi state of Nigeria during and after the recent off-cycle gubernatorial elections in Kogi state.

In a statement, the Country Director, Search for Common Ground, Sher Nawaz called for an end to violence and urged all parties to practice tolerance and embrace peaceful resolution towards their disagreements.

This statement comes after the killing of a 60-year-old woman activist, who was an active participant of various capacity building initiatives implemented by Search for Common Ground aimed at violence prevention.

Search for Common Ground also calls upon all responsible stakeholders particularly the Security Agencies to ensure peace and security in post-election contexts.

“Similarly, Search for Common Ground through its various interventions is also encouraging the people of Kogi to maintain peaceful coexistence irrespective of their Political affiliation. The people of Kogi should embrace post-election unity in a bid to foster collective welfare.

“Search for Common Ground has also been a victim of the recent trend of violence, particularly, on 16th November 2019 while voting was ongoing in Kogi State.

“Recognizing the risk for outbreak of electoral violence before, during and after the off-cycle gubernatorial elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states; Search for Common Ground in partnership with National Democratic Institute through funding from US Government is implementing activities to increase participation of marginalized groups in the mentioned elections. These interventions are part of the Electoral Empowerment of Civil Society Project (EECSP), which includes focus on strengthening community-based early warning systems for prevention and mitigation of electoral violence before, during and after the elections along with other pre & post-election activities”, the group said.

Vanguard