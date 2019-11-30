Kogi West Supplementary: Voting Process Moves to Collation centres



By Boluwaji Obahopo, LOKOJA

The Kogi West supplementary election has moved to the collation centres of each of the local government,as sorting and counting of votes have ended.

Voting went on peaceful in Lokoja and other areas of Kogi West, including Odolu in Kabba, Aiyetoro-Gbedde and Demonstration Primary School, Asuta Ward, a voting unit of PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

At the Ward B Unit 001, Karaworo, near Pararanda, in Lokoja, accreditation began as early as 8 am, after which voting commences.

While early hours voters’ turnout was impressive, however, there was voter apathy, as most polling units witness no voters three hours before the 2 pm closing of voting.

Sorting and counting were done easily and quickly too without any rancour.

The early report shows that in GRA Asuta ward 01 Kabba, APC had 254 while PDP had 95; But in the same town, Town Hall, polling unit 002, Asuta Ward, APC had 48 while PDP had 98

Each affected polling units will first be collated at the local government level before being transferred to Lokoja, where it will be added to the initial result, and final announcement will be made.

