Kogi West: Make room for disenfranchised areas, PDP charges INEC

Dirisu Yakubu and Winifred Azubuike

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi West Senatorial District Monday asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to include all areas which witnessed election disruption in the November 16 supplementary rerun election in the Kogi West Senatorial District.

Briefing journalists at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja, the Chairman of the PDP in the senatorial district, Barr. Kola Ojo, condemned the militarization of the governorship and parliamentary elections as well as the alleged connivance of some officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) with thugs and security operatives to manipulate the election.

He said: “INEC must as a matter of urgency, include all the areas that witnessed ballot box snatching, intimidation, aggression and gunshots which rendered the so-called collation of election results from such areas spurious, untenable and unacceptable, in the now ordered supplementary elections of Saturday 30th November 2019, as failure to do so, will be tantamount to legitimizing the fraud that took place during the November 16th elections.”

The PDP leaders also enjoined law enforcement agents to ‘‘put in place adequate, effective and responsive security measures that will engender an atmosphere devoid of fear, intimidation, aggression and other negative tendencies before, during and after the curious and deceptively ordered supplementary elections deliberately aimed at manipulating the outcome of the Kogi West supplementary cum rerun Senatorial elections in favour of the APC candidate.”

Vanguard