Kogi supplementary poll: Turn-out impressive

A relatively large number of voters turned out on Saturday as voting began on a peaceful in the Kogi West Supplementary poll.

NAN reports that voters and INEC Staff started arriving polling units early in some of the centres.

Simultaneous accreditation and voting started at 8:15 a.m at Inuwa Lenge Open Space PU 04 in Lokoja.

A team of Policemen was also on the ground to keep the peace.

A voter, Malam Bala, 60, expressed satisfaction with the exercise and hoped it would not be “scattered again.

“I am happy with the way it is going. No crisis. No fighting. They should just let us vote and they count it. We don’t need to fight. I am happy with the way we are calm,” he said.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) had declared as inconclusive the Nov. 16, Kogi West Senatorial re-run when the margin of lead between Sen. Smart Adeyemi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Sen. Dino Melaiye of the People’s Democratic Party of (PDP) was less than the number of outstanding votes.

A total of 53 polling units across Kogi west was cancelled due to ballot snatching and violence that characterised the Nov. 16 senatorial election in Kogi West.

