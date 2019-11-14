Kogi: SDP National Women Leader condemns attack on party secretariat

By Jimitota Onoyume, Warri

National Women Leader, Social Democratic Party, SDP, Hajia Maggie Mariam Batubo has condemned the recent alleged arsonist attack on the Secretariat of the party in Kogi state.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Warri, Delta state the Women Leader, Hajia Batubo, described the action as barbaric, adding that security agencies should ensure those behind it were brought to book.

She said it was sad that some persons would contemplate such acts of violence ahead of the governorship election.

Continuing, she said the party and electorates in Kogi state would not be intimidated by such acts as they had made up their minds to vote massively for the governorship candidate of the SDP, Natasha Akpoti.

She said for the first time, a woman would be elected governor of Kogi state. ” Those behind the attack certainly have shown they are panicking. For the first time we will see a female elected governor of Kogi State on the platform of the SDP”, she stressed.

“The disturbing news of the burning, by arsonists, of the Kogi State secretariat of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has been received with shock and consternation.

I condemn, in the strongest terms, this barbaric and heartless attack that is undoubtedly directed at the ambitions of a popular, well-meaning, progressive and people-oriented female candidate of the SDP.

Such a manner of expressing opposition to a female candidate is reprehensible, and will act as a veritable disincentive to future female aspirants to political office across the nation.

Such a situation will be counterproductive to the efforts of political parties to encourage young females to engage in political carriers, and must, therefore, be discouraged.

I call on the security and law-enforcement authorities to pursue this matter to unearth the perpetrators.

I also call on the good people of Kogi State to turn out in their numbers to vote for SDP Candidate, Natasha Akpoti in the elections of Saturday, November 16, 2019.”, She said.

