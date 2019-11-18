Kogi Polls: Wife of Deputy Governor of Kogi allegedly attacked

Wife of the Deputy Governor of Kogi state, Ejura Onoja, has been allegedly attacked by thugs alleged to be supporters of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Egume, Dekina Local Government Area of the state.

Reports say that the attack on her was carried out shortly after she casted her vote in Barak 01 unit in Egume.

She was able to repel the attackers and escape unharmed, but some others in the area were not so lucky, as they sustained several bodily injuries.

Vanguard