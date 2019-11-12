Kogi Polls: PDP alleges APC plots to shift election by 2 weeks

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council has alleged that the opposition party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Kogi state government are planning to move the weekend polls by two weeks from the scheduled date.

The party reported the allegation in a statement signed by its Deputy Director Public Communication, Comrade Austin Okai claiming the alleged move by APC is hinged on the strong public opinion polls and the general feelings, that the incumbent governor, Yahaya Bello will be beaten to the third position in the weekend election, if INEC election is held as originally scheduled.

Okai in the statement appealed to INEC not to concede to any unholy moves by the APC that will jeopardise the expectations of the people of the state, against installing good governance by voting the PDP in the Saturday’s election.

He said the teeming supporters and voters across the state have travelled from far and near, to enable them to elect the candidate of their choice as the next governor of Kogi state, and cannot afford to be disenfranchised.

PDP enjoined INEC to go ahead with the election billed for Saturday, to usher in a new brand administration into Kogi state.

However, Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi, Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, while speaking on Nigeria Info 95.1FM Abuja assured that Bayelsa and Kogi election will not be deceitfully manoeuvred in any way.

Oyekanmi in confidence of INEC’s competence stated that anyone planning to disrupt Saturday’s governorship elections in Bayelsa and Kogi States would need to use an atomic bomb if he is to succeed.

Vanguard News Nigeria.