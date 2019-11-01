Kogi Poll: PDP is activating violence, falsehood, APC alleges

Kogi: The Bello/ Onoja Governorship Campaign Council has accused its main opposition in the November 16 governorship election, the PDP, of planning to create confusion in the build-up to the election.

This follows a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan where he alleged that both the APC and INEC have perfected plans to manipulate the election.

Describing the allegation as spurious, false and laughable, spokesman of the campaign team, Kingsley Fanwo said he was not surprised as it was an effort by the sinking People’s Democratic Party to peddle falsehoods ahead of the Governorship election.

A statement made available to Vanguard read in part ” The PDP should deal with the blood on their hands as their primary became bloody as a result of the desperation of some people to win the ticket at all cost.

“Musa Wada is carrying a dry wood with ants and should face the consequences of his actions rather than blame everyone else for his problems.

“The All Progressives Congress is campaigning hard to win the November 16 polls. We do not believe in manipulation which is a known tradition of the PDP.

“It is the belief of the APC Campaign Council that INEC will organize a free, fair and credible election. We also have no reason to doubt the credibility of the security agencies to act fairly in protecting the sanctity of the ballot boxes.

“PDP should concentrate on marketing its candidate and stop looking for who to blame for its inevitable humiliation at the poll by the people of Kogi State who were pauperized by the obnoxious and anti-people policies and kleptocracy of their past Governors. Our strength is the Governor, who has performed excellently to the admiration of the people. The people have confidence in their Governor to continue to impact their lives positively.

“The people of Kogi State have decided to stand firmly on the podium of rewarding excellence and development by re-electing the Governor to consolidate on his sterling achievements in his first term.

“We urge our supporters to remain tenacious on issue-based campaign and ignore the shenanigans of the drowning PDP who are looking for straws to hold.”

