Kogi PDP Women Leader: Police arrest six suspect

By Boluwaji Obahopo – Lokoja

The Kogi State Police command said it has arrested six suspects in connection with the killing of Kogi PDP Women Leader, Mrs Salome Abuh, who was burnt alive at Ochadamu, Ofu Local Government Area of the state, on November 18.

The Police Public Relation Officer, DSP William Aya who disclosed this in Lokoja on Monday said the suspects were brought in on Friday.

Aya said the police had started interrogating the suspects to ascertain their level of culpability in the death of the woman.

He said that the outcome of the investigation would be made public as soon as it was completed.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Sunday directed the police to arrest the killers of Abuh with a view to bringing them to justice.

