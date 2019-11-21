Breaking News
Kogi PDP Women Leader: Investigation still ongoing — Police

By Boluwaji Obahopo, LOKOJA

The Nigeria police have said that soon the arsonists that burnt the Women leader of PDP to death in Ochadamu, Kogi State will soon be revealed.

The State Police Public Relation officer for Kogi Police Command, Mr William Anya said the Police has launched an investigation into the arson and are almost getting to the root of the case.

Anya who spoke on Thursday in Lokoja said the details of the investigation cannot be made public for now, but said as soon as the case he concluded, it will be made known.

