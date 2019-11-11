The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State has accused the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state of planning to arrest some members of the party.

Deputy Director of Public Communication of the party, Austin Okai, who made this statement, urged the security agencies in the state, those deployed for special operation and the election to be alive to their responsibility of protecting lives and properties, against the desperate display of “pre-defeatist tendencies” by the ruling APC government officials in the state

The PDP deputy director alleged that plans are in place for “fake uniformed men” with “a highly sophisticated network across the state to arrest, detain, abduct, kidnap prominent party members across the state forthwith.

“The council said this is on the background of the complaint that most of his political appointees were not known in their various localities, and the marching order to deliver their various constituencies to the party at all costs, including the statement that it (APC) cannot afford to lose the election.

ALSO READ:

“PDP appeals to the security agencies to beam their searchlight in Kogi East.”

Mr Okai also alleged that the denial and threat of violence that led to the cancellation of the campaign tour of Kogi Central where the governor hail from, will be prosecuted on the hapless supporters of PDP through mass arrests few days to the election.

The PDP also urged the security agencies to give “special protection to the people from Okene, Adavi, Okehi even though Ajaokuta and Ogori Magongo is obviously not in the heart of the Central part, but will still desire adequate protection of its members, as the agents of APC are not relenting on inflicting violent thuggery attacks on the electorates and supporters from the area

“PDP appeals to its supporters to be vigilant to report suspicious and bandwagon movement, on any thuggery activities scattered around the state, as that is the only strategy by the ruling party to be used to manipulate the forthcoming election.”

Vanguard