Kogi Guber: YPP faults election, YDP says conduct perfect

The Kogi Chairman of Young Progressives Party (YPP), Mr Chinda Emmanuel has faulted the outcome of the governorship election in the state, saying it was marred by violence and did not reflect the true wishes of the electorate.

On the other hand, Dr Sani Teidi-Shaibu, the gubernatorial candidate of Youth Democratic Party (YDP) said the election was one of the best he had ever witnessed.

Emmanuel disclosed this while addressing newsmen on Monday in Lokoja after the announcement of the election won by the incumbent governor, Yahaya Bello.

According to Emmanuel, the exercise fell short of all known rules of engagement as contained in the electoral rules and regulations and was, therefore, not happy with the outcome.

“I am not happy with the way the election went. In my own Local Government Area, I voted at unit 007 Gboloko and my supporters also voted there but I’m surprised that INEC recorded only two votes for my party in the results.”

He claimed that in Dekina, Ibaji and Lokoja Local Governments people were killed and helicopters allegedly used to carry ballot boxes.

“My party, YPP and our candidate, Hajia Aisha Audu are not happy with the outcome of the election and the result announced today. They announced a cooked result and we shall challenge it in court”, he said.

“I think this is one of the best elections I have ever witnessed because they at INEC did their homework and the election was very perfect.”

According to Teidi-Shaibu, there was no rigging in the election.

“Whoever is aggrieved should put it aside and let us team up and work with government so that Kogi can move forward”, he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that, in the result announced by INEC Monday in Lokoja, Bello of the APC won with 406,222 votes, while Engr Musa Wada of PDP got 189,704 votes to come second.

