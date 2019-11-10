Kogi guber: We’ll overrun Bello, APC ― PDP

Tasks IGP on Bello’s ex-ADC

Accuses Bello of instigating violence in Kogi Central

By Dirisu Yakubu

Ahead of the November 16 governorship election in Kogi State, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has vowed to inflict electoral defeat on the sitting governor, Yahaya Bello, and the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, across the three Senatorial districts of the state.

This is even as the party said the alleged threat of violence from the ruling party “will never deter it from overrunning Governor Yahaya Bello and his party in all the senatorial zones of the state, including the Kogi Central in the November 16, governorship election.”

In a statement issued by the PDP national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Sunday, the party it’s position is premised “on reported threats by Yahaya Bello and the APC to unleash violence and disrupt our campaigns in Kogi Central senatorial zone, apparently distressed by the massive support our candidate, Engr Musa Wada is enjoying across the state.”

ALSO READ:

It continued: “The PDP also condemns the violent attack on the state secretariat of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, by APC thugs and urges the Police to bring the perpetrators of such heinous crimes to book.

“As a party, we have on a good authority how Governor Bello and his agents have been threatening the lives of PDP leaders in Kogi Central, all in their failed bid to instil fear on the people and frustrate our campaigns in the area.

“However, the PDP cautions Yahaya Bello and his party to note that nothing will stop our party and the peoples’ candidate, Engr. Musa Wada, from campaigning and consolidating our support in Kogi Central and across the state.

“The people of Kogi state are on the move with the PDP in their readiness to confront and dismantle the machinations of Yahaya Bello and no amount of violence and death threat can change this resolve.

“The PDP calls on the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, and the military hierarchy to note how Gov Bello is turning Kogi state into a theatre of war and making life unsafe in the state.

“Our party draws the attention of security agencies to reports that APC and agents of Governor Yahaya Bello have a training ground for thugs in Kogi Central District, who would be later armed with dangerous weapons to perpetrate violence during the election.

“There are also reports that the APC and agents of Yahaya Bello are sewing fake military, police and Civil Defence uniforms to be used by their thugs to cause mayhem during the election.

“The PDP, therefore, charges the Inspector General of Police and the military hierarchy to immediately call Yahaya Bello and the APC to order as well as take urgent steps to ensure adequate security to safeguard lives and property in the electioneering time frame of the November 16 election in the state.

Furthermore, the PDP demands the immediate arrest of the former ADC to Governor Bello, who has refused to leave Kogi State after he has been transferred to Lagos State.

“PDP’s demand is against the backdrop of reports that the former ADC is being used by Yahaya Bello to compromise the security architecture of the state and aid the APC to perpetuate violence and all sorts of manipulation in the electoral process.

“Our party urges the IGP to immediately arrest and relocate the said former ADC as the people of Kogi state are ready to confront any irresponsible officer who is working against their interest in this election.”

Vanguard