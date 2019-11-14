Kogi Guber: Stop spreading falsehood, face your imminent defeat, APC tells PDP

By Boluwaji Obahopo

The All Progressives Congress Governorship Campaign Council has told the Kogi State Chapter Of the People’s Democratic Party to stop spreading fake news and face its imminent defeat in Saturday Governorship poll.

The Chairman, Media and Publicity Committee Of the Bello/ Onoja Campaign Council, Hon. Kingsley Fanwo gave the advice while fielding questions from journalists shortly after the APC Mega Rally in Lokoja, Thursday.

His words: “Let me start by thanking the people of our dear state for coming out enmasse to support our Governorship candidate and our party right from the beginning of this electioneering. Governor Bello will not disappoint you.

READ ALSO:

“The intimidating number of people who attended our rallies is the reason the PDP has recruited its best fact twisters to spread falsehood against our party.

“Musa Wada became a controversial candidate of his party after sharing dollars and motorbikes openly. The primary was greeted with booms of gunshots after which he was declared winner the following day. His mercenaries have been attacking our supporters across the state and even burning houses.

“To turn around and point accusing fingers at us is hypocritical and diversionary. We have no intention of bribing anyone to win. We have the people behind us”.

Fanwo charged security agencies to fish out the “imported killers” of the PDP before Saturday’s poll; saying PDP is raising “false alarm” to scare voters from coming out to exercise their franchise.

“We believe in the neutrality of state institutions to organize and supervise a free, fair and peaceful election in Kogi State on Saturday.

“For close to four years, Governor Yahaya Bello has implemented policies and programs that have endeared him to the people of the State. The only thing Wada has on record is the failure of his brother for four years”.

The image maker said there were “surreptitious attempts” by the PDP to bribe INEC and security agencies.

“We are not oblivious of some surreptitious moves by PDP to induce INEC officials and security agents ahead of the election. Their failure had drawn them to the conclusion that all parties are as corrupt and as perfidious as they are. APC believes in FairPlay and the support of the Kogi people to record a historic victory on Saturday”, he said.

He called on the voters not to be intimidated by the “threats of the PDP”, saying government institutions are strong enough to protect them from the “desperate and dubious Dubai debacles”.

VANGUARD