Kogi Guber: PDP rejects ‘fictitious’ results, warns INEC 

By Dirisu Yakubu
Following the ongoing collation of results in the Kogi state governorship election which held on Saturday, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has rejected what it called the “fictitious” votes from Okene, which were entered by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in favour of the All Progressives Congress, APC.
This is even as the party called for the immediate cancellation of the votes garnered by the APC and Governor Yahaya Bello from Okene Local Government Area.
In a statement signed by the spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP said: “nobody can accept the provocative alteration of results from polling units as well as the allocation of fictitious votes, particularly the awarding of 112, 000 votes to APC in Okene.”
The party added that the people of Kogi state have glaring evidence of alterations of figures to reduce the vote of the PDP and allocate what it called imported figures to the APC.
Also read: Border closure: We should begin to look inward on better ways to feed ourselves — Sen. Okorocha
The party, therefore, advised INEC not to ever declare such “mutilated results” as they will not be accepted by the people.
The statement read: “Our party hopes that this apparent moves to allocate fictitious results to the APC has no bearing with the allegations in the public space that Governor Yahaya Bello and the APC had compromised highly placed INEC officials with huge sums of money to alter the result in favour of the APC.
“The PDP, therefore, cautions INEC to note that any attempt to declare the figures being bandied for the APC will be a validation of the bribery allegation.
“The only way out is for INEC to cancel and drop the fictitious figures being bandied and declare only the results from votes cast and declared at the respective polling units.”