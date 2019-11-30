Kogi guber: Girl hit by helicopter’s bullet lying critically ill

By Boluwaji Obahopo

Lokoja – Twenty three (23) year- old Omoba Deborah who was allegedly hit by a bullet from the helicopter which hovered round Kogi state capital during the November 16 governorship election is currently lying critically ill at the Federal Medical centre, Lokoja with a bullet still lodged in her body.

Deborah, it was gathered, was sleeping in her residence at the pastorium of the Apostolic Church headquarters, Ajara quarters Lokoja when the bullet released from the helicopter which hovered round the church pieced through her body and lodged at upper region of her thigh very close to her private part.

Conducting newsmen on Wednesday round the scene of the incident, the pastor in charge of the church, Abraham Olusegun said the victim, a daughter of one the Overseers of the church was observing her siesta on that fateful election day when she suddenly screamed from her sleep.

He said, “Immediately, we rushed into the room, and found the girl writhing in her pool of blood with the upper region of her thigh, very close to the vagina badly battered.

“We immediately rushed her to the federal medical center lokoja. We also reported at the police station. But the police and other security agencies did nothing up till now.”

Deborah who is still lying critically ill at the Female ward when asked to relate what actually happened to her, could faintly open

her eyes. She battled to utter some inaudible words before the matron in charge of the ward shoved off the reporter.

However, speaking with our correspondent, the head of clinical services in the medical centre, Dr Taiwo Jones said the pellet lodged at a very sensitive part of the victim’s body which makes the extraction of the bullet at the moment very difficult .

He said, “Whenever a bullet is lodged at a very sensitive area of the body trying to remove it immediately could cause more damage. The best thing to do is to leave it for sometime and allow the body system to react and push the bullet to the surface which will make it easier for it to be removed by surgery.

“The victim is now in a stable condition as all necessary medications and treatment have been carried out on her.”

Dr Jones however narrated their experience during the election when he said the said helicopter also released some gunshots on the premises of the hospital which made everyone to scamper for safety, “It was providence that saved staff and patients of the medical center as a live bullet was recovered at the consultant office while another live bullet was recovered at the hospital library.”

He specifically said the Corp member attached to the library had to run away from her house because of sporadic gunshots to the hospital, only for her to narrowly escape being hit again by some bullet right in her office where she ran to hibernate.

“When the management of the medical center reported the incident to the police with the live bullets, it was discovered that the bullets used by the helicopter were more deadly and bigger than those of the AK47 rifle.”

When contacted, the State Police Commissioner, Hakeem Busari denied that any helicopter belonging to police carried out such attack, “We are not in war zone, why will a police helicopter do such thing. No police helicopter released tear gas or gunshots on the election day. How can it happen when we are not in a war situation?”

Vanguard