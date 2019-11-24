Kogi Guber: Ex-Reps member swaps PDP for APC

By Dirisu Yakubu

Following the retention of the Kogi state governorship seat by the All Progressives Congress, APC, a former member representing Yagba federal constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon. Sunday Karimi has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the ruling party.

Karimi announced his resignation from the PDP in a statement issued in Abuja and made available to journalists on Sunday.

Also read:

In the statement, Hon. Karimi pledged to “hand over his membership card to his Ward,” stressing that he would “soon make public his decision about his political future very soon.”

However, there are strong indications from his camp that he is heading to the APC, given the poor showing of his former party in the recently concluded governorship poll.

Karimi, a founding member of the PDP in 1998, once served as the state deputy chairman of PDP. He however defected from PDP to the defunct, Action Congress of Nigeria, ACN, and won the House of Representative seat in 2011. The former lawmaker later returned to the PDP, on which platform he was re-elected in 2015.

Karimi aspired for election into the Senate in 2019 but was disqualified by PDP from contesting the primaries along with others in controversial circumstances.

Though he sought redress against the PDP in court, Hon. Karimi was later prevailed upon to abandon the court processes, which he did, and worked assiduously in the interest of the party in the 2019 general elections.