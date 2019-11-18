Kogi Guber: Accept your defeat in good faith, Abdulmalik tells Wada, Akpoti

The Director-General of the Kogi State Bureau of Information and Grassroots Mobilisation, Alhaji Abdulkarim Abdulmalik, has called on Mr Musa Wada of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to accept the outcome of the just-concluded governorship election in good faith.

Abdulmalik made the call in a statement issued in Lokoja on Monday.

He also made a similar appeal to Mrs Natadha Akpoti, the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the election.

Abdulmalik urged them to accept the re-election of Gov Yahaya Bello of the All Progressives Congress and see it as an act of God.

He urged them to join hands with Bello to move the state forward, especially after such “a divisive electioneering period”.

The Director-General also called on the people of the state to put behind them “all rhetorics of the election period and march towards a more prosperous Kogi State that the second time of Gov. Yahaya Adoza Bello would bring forth.”

He assured the people of the governor’s commitment to the Kogi project, adding that the rate of development to be witnessed in the next four years would be second to none.

Abdulmalik congratulated Bello and his deputy, Chief Edward Onoja on their victory at polls.

He said that the wide margin of victory was a testimony of their good performance in office in the past years.

” I call on the people of Kogi State to join hands with the governor to move the State to a greater height.

” They should not allow themselves and their wards to be used as agents of destabilisation as a result of the recent election,” he said.

