Kogi Guber: Accept defeat now, Adeyemi tells PDP

The All Progressive Congress, APC has called on the leading opposition party in Kogi State, PDP to accept defeat and announced his withdrawal for the Saturday Governorship election, due to the party (PDP) inability to engage the ruling party in a robust campaign.

The Director-General, Bello/Onoja campaign Council, Senator Smart Adeyemi stated this on Monday at the sideline of the APC campaign rally un Okene, headquarters of the Central senatorial district.

Adeyemi said the boycotting style of the opposition party campaign in the senatorial axis is a pointer to their prepared failure at the Guber poll and an attestation that PDP has nothing to tell the people of the state.

“The lukewarm campaign attitude of the PDP called for great concern. For a party to completely boycotted campaign in a whole senatorial district, shows that they have failed. The only thing left in their arsenal is rigging.

“The PDP organized only one campaign in the whole of the Western district and completely boycotted the central. For an opposition party which is going into extinction to have a partial campaign in the West and non in the centre shows that the only option left for them is rigging.

“I have never seen a lukewarm campaign like that of the PDP since the return to Democracy in 1999. It will be better for them to pick up courage and accept defeat knowing that they have two bad candidates for both the governorship and senatorial election.

“For PDP members in Yagba East council area to have openly denied their candidate because of his unguided utterances shows the low the party has descended to.

“We are crying out know because we are not unaware of their evil plan to use force during the election. But as a ruling party, we are ready for them. It will be peace for peace and force for force. Whatever they bring we are ready.

“We pray and we are ready for a peaceful election, but we will not fold our hands and see them take away the true reflections of the electorates to return the governor back to Lugard House.”

Adeyemi likewise denounced that the APC has a hand in the burning of the SDP state Secretariat in Lokoja at the early hour of Monday, ” When the PDP did their primary, they ended it with sporadic gun shooting. We urged the police to beam their searchlights on the parties whose candidates have a criminal record, or facing criminal charges or has criminal tendencies for the arson and violence around the state.”

