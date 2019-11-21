Kogi Election: WIMBIZ calls for legal action against killers of Acheju Abuh

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Women in Management, Business and Public Service, WIMBIZ, has called for urgent legal action against the killers of Mrs. Acheju Abuh, a middle-aged PDP women leader who was said to have been locked up in her house and burnt to ashes by political thugs on Monday, November 18.

In a press release signed by the WIMBIZ Team, the organisation condemned the inhumane acts of violence and called for urgent legal action against the perpetrators. While calling on the Nigerian Police and all relevant security agencies to curb this anarchy and protect human rights and lives.

According to the statement, “Over the last few days, the turn of events in Kogi State before, during and after the just concluded governorship elections have been alarming to say the least.

“This recent development is shocking and gut-wrenching. To say we condemn these barbaric acts does not perfectly capture our disgust.

“Whilst we specially sympathize with everyone who has suffered any form of loss as a result of the violence, our hearts reach out to the family of late Mrs Acheju Abuh.

“We also call on the Federal Government and National Assembly to ensure that the perpetrators responsible for these violent acts do not escape justice.

Presently, Kogi state is witnessing rein of fear and terror at the moment. Late Acheju Abuh, 60 years old was from the Wada Aro Campaign Council, Ochadamu Ward in Ofu Local Government Area of Kogi state.

