Kogi Election Boycott: You can’t postpone your doomsday, APC tells PDP

Kogi Election

By Omeiza Ajayi

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has lashed out at the Peoples Democratic Party PDP over latter’s decision to boycott the November 30 Supplementary Election for Kogi West Senatorial District, saying the attempt by the opposition to postpone its doomsday for the second time was a silly joke.

APC in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu said it was on the verge of winning the elections during the first round and so no amount of propaganda or fake news could change it.

The statement reads; “Senator Dino Melaye did not win the 2019 National Assembly election for the Kogi West Senatorial district, the Appeal Court affirmed just that. Again, the Kogi electorate resisted and frustrated Dino Melaye and the Peoples Democratic Party PDP plan to, again, rig the November 16 rerun election for the Senatorial seat.

“No level of propaganda and fake news can change these hard facts.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has fixed November 30 for the Senatorial supplementary election in Kogi West district. The PDP has predictably gone to town with the usual lamentations on the forthcoming supplementary election. The PDP has even threatened to boycott the election. Who is fooling who?

“Nobody is fooled by the PDP’s statement boycotting the supplementary election. The All Progressives Congress APC will not drop its guard in our quest to get a clear majority of the remaining votes in the affected units.

“Why should the supplementary election be cancelled as being demanded by the PDP? Is it because the PDP has already lost the election?

“As the wide margin of valid votes from the November 16 exercise show, it is clear that Dino Melaye and the PDP have lost the election. PDP’s doomsday will surely not be postponed a second time. Come November 30, the APC candidate, Senator Smart Adeyemi will reclaim his earlier stolen mandate.

“How many times does the PDP need to be reminded that APC has not and will not copy the PDP’s inglorious tactics of using state institutions, particularly INEC, the judiciary and security agencies to manipulate the electioneering process?

“The business of the National Assembly is a serious one, equally meant for serious and patriotic-minded persons. The Kogi electorate have decidedly rejected individuals who sacrificed national interest to achieve their selfish political agenda.

“Nigerians will recall the lead roles Senator Dino Melaye played in frustrating the 2019 budget, legislative approval for INEC’s election budget, and executive interventions requiring Senate approvals. Commendably, those days are gone as the Nigerian electorate have thrown out the unpatriotic and sabotaging legislators. The National Assembly and the executive now enjoy a cordial relationship that ensures good governance and brings dividends to the people.

“We call on INEC and relevant security agencies to ensure that everything needed to make the November 30 senatorial supplementary election in Kogi transparent, free, credible and safe is put in place”, the APC added.

VANGUARD