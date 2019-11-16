Kogi Decide: Voting kicks off with impressive turnout

By Boluwaju Obahopo

Voting has kicked off in Kogi State with impressive turn out in some voting units.

Vanguard observed that the Kogi West senatorial district recorded huge turnout and was also peaceful.

Election materials also arrived early as scheduled.

Speaking at the Unit 002 Open space in Odokoro Gbede, the Ijumu Council chairman, Taofiq Isah promised that today’s election will be the most peaceful election.

He likewise expressed optimism that his party will come out victorious.

