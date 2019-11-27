Kogi Gov’t condemns electoral violence

The Kogi State Executive Council has condemned in strong terms, pockets of violence during the November 16 Governorship election in the state, describing it as “sad and unfortunate”.

The decision of the Council was made known after its meeting by the Director-General of Media and Publicity to the Governor, Hon Kingsley Fanwo while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the meeting. According to him, the Council expressed shock at the pockets of violence during the election.

“The State Executive Council has condemned in strong terms, the pockets of violence which greeted the last Governorship election in the state”, he said, adding that “loss of lives in the struggle for power is mindless and unacceptable”.

“The Council also commended security agencies for their efforts at bringing purveyors and promoters of such violence to a book with a view to sending a strong signal to hoodlums that the Kogi State Government will not accept any threat to the lives of the people of the state.

“Of particular reference was the woman who was burnt in Ochadamu and the man who was stabbed to death. We also got reports of direct attacks on some politically exposed persons with the intent of terminating their lives.

“Democracy should be a bloodless celebration of the freedom of the people to choose their leaders and no one should hide behind loyalty to any political party to perpetrate crime.

“As a Government, we will give security agencies every support to track down and prosecute those who hid under politics to perpetrate crime. But beyond that, we will compensate families that lost loved ones and properties. We know nothing could pay for the life of a human; but as a Government, our hearts are with those bereaved families”.

The State Executive Council also passed a resolution, giving unflinching support to the National Assembly over its moves to ensure violence-free elections.

“We commend the leadership of the National Assembly over moves to criminalize electoral violence and protect lives during elections. Their action will go a long way in restoring peace at the polls”, he said.

The State Executive Council also deliberated on the 2020 Budget Drafts as well as resolved to digitalize access to the relevant laws of the state, especially those signed into law under the present administration.

