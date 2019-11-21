Kogi: Buhari congratulating Bello is immoral ― Group

Ben Agande – Kaduna

The Kogi East Christian Elders Forum in Kaduna has described as “immoral”, President Muhammadu Buhari’s congratulatory message to Governor Yahaya Bello who was declared the winner of last Saturday’s gubernatorial election.

In a statement issued in Kaduna, the forum noted that the election which it said was “below-primitive charade” and was characterized by loss of lives should not have enjoyed a presidential endorsement.

The statement was signed by the National President and National Coordinator, Pastor Joseph Egwuda and Engr. Samuel Salifu respectively.

According to the Forum, while the conduct of INEC officials and security agencies were condemnable, “equally shocking and immoral is the congratulatory message of President Buhari who we know is in possession of all atrocious facts” regarding the election.

“There was widespread condemnation of the election by Civil Society groups, Local and foreign Observers, Nigerian Bar Association, USA, UK and EU and yet the President pretended that he didn’t see it”, the statement emphasized.

The Forum equally condemned the violence that trailed the election as well as reported Police helicopters being used to shoot members of the public that came to exercise their franchise in the State capital.

