By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu yesterday said that the Police were aware of the plan by politicians to sow police uniforms for their supporters during the Kogi and Bayelsa governorship elections.

The IGP also said that ‘policemen’ alleged to have disrupted the November 16 governorship polls in parts of the two States were “fake” and not the personnel officially deployed for election duties.

Briefing State House correspondents after security meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja, Adamu stated that all security personnel, who worked during the elections were given “special identification tags”, adding that anyone without the tags was on illegal duty.

The IGP who said that the security situation in the country was stable, however, said investigation was ongoing to unravel the identities of those that caused violence during the elections, adding that 11 arrests had been made.

On the alleged police extortion of motorists in South East by police officers at checkpoints, he advised that people should always copy the names of such police officers and report them to the police hierarchy in the area.