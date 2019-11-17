Kogi/Bayelsa: APC urges calm, accuses PDP of importing thugs from Oyo, Osun

By Omeiza Ajayi

The All Progressives Congress APC has urged its members in Kogi and Bayelsa state has accused the Peoples Democratic Party PDP of importing thugs from Oyo and Osun into Kogi state with a view to rigging Saturday’s governorship elections.

While disclosing how the PDP had made elaborate plans to rig the polls in Bayelsa, the ruling party urged its supporters to remain calm ahead of its victories in both states, hailing security agencies for the arrangements put in place for Saturday’s Governorship elections in the two states.

“We are aware of several hoodlums brought into Kogi State from Osun and Oyo States a few days before the elections, just as we monitored the grand preparation to unleash violence in Bayelsa State. We are delighted that the forces of darkness have failed. The subterfuge deployed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to rig the election in both states, including the Kogi West senatorial rerun election was thwarted”, said Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the National Publicity Secretary of the APC.

He said in Kogi and Bayelsa states, the APC was “certain of securing the majority votes for the two governorship seats and the Kogi West senatorial seat. For this, we knew we must ensure a peaceful atmosphere for voters to freely turn out and exercise their franchise. As expected, not being in the tradition of PDP to thrive under orderly and credible electoral process, they did their best to discredit the process. We are glad that the voting processes came to a successful end in Kogi and Bayelsa states”.

“The Party thanks security agencies and other officials who did their best to minimize the impact of the PDP thugs whose sole agenda was to create chaos and scare voters from coming out to vote. Of course, the PDP did not achieve their objective of winning through violence.

“We note the effort by the PDP to employ their usual manipulation through ballot box snatching, massive thumb printing of ballot papers and vote-buying. We also note for instance the video now in the circulation of self-help ballot paper thumb printing at the polling unit of the PDP governorship candidate, Musa Wada and vote-buying by the PDP’s Senatorial candidate, Dino Melaye.

“We thank all our supporters for standing their ground to protect the ballot and ensure the credibility of the electoral process. While we wait for the collation process to complete and for the final results to be announced, we urge our members in both states to remain calm and peaceful”, APC added.3

