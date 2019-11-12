Knocks, kudos, trail Timaya’s new video ‘Sili-kon’

By Sylvester Kwentua

Days after releasing his latest musical video, Sili-kon, Bayelsa born artist and self-styled ‘Egberi Papa One of Bayelsa’, Timaya has started receiving feedbacks on the acceptability of the video. The feed backs have been positive in some spheres and negative in others.

Timaya is one of the most successful artists in Nigeria; however his subject matter of singing about women body part has drawn controversy from critics who deem his approach and method as degrading, objectifying women. Timaya must love the controversies and attentions because he has not stopped with his concept of singing all he can about these women. His new song “Sili-kon” is a slang for silicone surgery and the content focuses on how women are mostly “plastic” now, owing to the numerous cosmetic surgeries that they have done to enhance their appearance.

“This is preposterous……Why is he encouraging fake things?” a lady who goes by the username, scottchris, wondered on a popular social media page. Another user who goes by the username johnnychuks2, however sees nothing wrong with the song. This is what he posted “Abegi shut up, wetin una no go critisize, nice one from timaya, carry go, forward ever?” Different strokes for different folks, you may want to say.

Sili-kon was produced by celebrated music producer, Kel P and was released just some days back.

Vanguard