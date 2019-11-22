Klopp picks out ‘his game to enjoy’ in Liverpool’s season so far

Jurgen Klopp has picked out Liverpool’s Carabao Cup victory over Arsenal as his most enjoyable game so far this season.

Liverpool’s youthful lineup battled back from 4-2 down to win 5-4 on penalties after a thrilling 5-5 draw at Anfield.

The victory further compounded the December fixture list headache, with Liverpool’s involvement in the Club World Championship in Qatar meaning they will have to separate their squad to deal with the games.

But Klopp has picked the stunning victory out as his favorite this season, outshining the 3-1 win over Manchester City.

“You know the best game of the season so far for me to enjoy? It was Arsenal in the Carabao Cup.

“When we were 3-1 down I was thinking ‘come on, don’t give them a knock, don’t lose 4-1 or 5-1 as that wouldn’t be nice’. Then we started scoring again. That was my game to enjoy. I don’t have that a lot.

“The boys made it a special night and I loved it. The atmosphere was brilliant and buzzing. We’ve had a lot of good moments at Anfield.

Source: Football 365

Vanguard News