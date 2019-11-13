Breaking News
Kidnappers of Lagos Monarch sentenced to death by hanging

By Henry Ojelu

An Ikeja Special Offences Court has sentenced three men to death for kidnapping the Oniba of Iba, Lagos, Oba Yishau Goriola Oseni.

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo found the convicts guilty of a seven-count charge brought against them by the state.

The convicts are Duba Furejo alias General Cuba, who is now paralysed, Reuben Anthony and Yerin Fresh.

Justice Taiwo found the defendants guilty and convicted them of all the seven-count charge against them.

The offences bordered on conspiracy, murder, attempted murder, armed robbery and kidnapping.

Vanguard

