Breaking News
Translate

Kenya landslide: At least 24 killed after heavy rains

On 4:32 pmIn Newsby

Kenya landslide: At least 24 killed after heavy rains

At least 24 people are reported to have died in landslides caused by severe weather in West Pokot county, Kenya.

Officials told local media that the bodies of at least 12 people, including seven children, were recovered on Saturday.

READ ALSO: Kenyan, Ethiopians shine at Abeokuta 10 KM JAC Marathon race

The landslides, affecting the villages of Nyarkulian and Parua, were reportedly caused by heavy rains.

Officials say the villages have been cut off by flooded roads and at least one bridge was reportedly swept away.

READ ALSO: Plateau to get two rhinos from Kenya to boost tourism

County Commissioner Apollo Okello said others may be trapped but said searches were being hampered by ongoing poor weather conditions.

“We are trying to reach where the bridge had been swept by floods, it is still raining,” he was quoted by the Standard news website as saying.

Images on social media showed trees, mud and other debris scattered across roads.

In a tweet, the Red Cross confirmed they were responding to reports of the “massive” landslides, as reported by BBC.

vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.