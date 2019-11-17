Ken Nwabueze to deliver 3rd distinguished personality lecture at UNN

By Chris Odu

The 3rd Distinguished Personality Lecture of the Faculty of Arts, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, comes up on 5th December, 2019, at the Princess Alexandria Auditorium, UNN, Nsukka Campus, after a courtesy call on the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Charles Arizechukwu Igwe.

The lecture will be prefaced with a Gala and Cultural Night at 6.00 pm on the 4th of December, 2019, to receive the guest lecturer and his entourage into the Lions’Den.

This 3rd lecture in the Distinguished Lecture Series will be delivered by Engr. Emeka Ken Nwabueze, MFR, FIIM(Ajie Okpala n’Ogidi). The lecture is titled “Re-engineering Igbo Apprenticeship Model in an Era of Digital Economy”.

The occasion will also witness the commissioning of Chinua Achebe Literary Court and the unveiling of Chinua Achebe portrait in the Faculty of Arts Lecture Theatre, in honour of the literary icon, Prof. Chinua Achebe, for his sterling contributions to the development of Africa and the world in the field of arts and human development, as well as the investiture of Engr. Emeka Ken Nwabueze as the 2019 Arts Man of the Year.

Speaking about the event, the Dean, Faculty of Arts, Prof. Nnanyelugo Okoro, said the lecture is geared towards sustaining the tradition of the Faculty in maintaining synergy between the academia and the industry, adding that such synergy would guarantee a robust relationship aimed at fostering mutually beneficial exchanges between ‘the town and the gown’, as well as identifying the challenges of the industry in order to proffer solutions to them through research.

The 1st and 2nd distinguished personality lecture were delivered by the former Deputy Speaker, Abia State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Dr. Cosmas Ndukwe, and Apera Iorwakwagh, National Coordinator, National Social Safety-Net, respectively, where they expounded the challenges and effects of social media on national development and ways to improve the lives of the poor and vulnerable Nigerians.

