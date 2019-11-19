Kano state government to begin implementation of TSA by 2020

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

Kano state government is to begin the implementation of Treasury Single Account, TSA in the state by January 2020.

This was disclosed on Monday by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Zakari Sadiq Buda at a workshop for Directors of Administration and General Services and Heads of Accounts in public institutions.

Buda, who represented the finance commissioner, Shehu Na Allah Kura said the decision was part of the resolutions of the State Executive Council meeting of November 2017.

He said the state government has contracted consultants, the Systems Specs to train civil servants on the full implementation of the program.

“The project is to cover all Kano state government Ministries, Departments and Agencies, tertiary institutions, judiciary, and local governments while maintaining and adhering to autonomy and extant laws.

“The Treasury Single Account implementation will cover all the state government receipts and revenue, all state government payments and statewide processing and payment of the salaries and pensions” he stated.

He urged all the MDAs, institutions and employees to cooperate with the government, representatives and consultants for full implementation of the system.

In his remarks, the state TSA program manager, Seth David Gana said the training would expose participants to operate the TSA software.

Mr. Gana said, “TSA implementation would enhance transparency in governance as it enables governments to track its finances at any point.”

Vanguard News