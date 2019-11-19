Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano

Kano State government said on Monday it would begin the implementation of Treasury Single Account (TSA) by January 2020.

The state Commissioner for Finance, Shehu Na Allah Kura, disclosed this at a workshop for Directors of Administration and General Services and Heads of Accounts in public institutions in the state

Kura, who was represented at the workshop by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Zakari Sadiq Buda, said the decision was part of the resolutions taken at the State Executive Council meeting of November 2017.

He said the state government has contracted consultants, the Systems Specs, to train civil servants on the full implementation of the program.

The commissioner said: “The project is to cover all Kano State government Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), tertiary institutions, judiciary, and local governments while maintaining and adhering to autonomy and extant laws.

“The Treasury Single Account implementation will cover all the state government receipts and revenue, all state government payments and statewide processing and payment of the salaries and pensions.”

He urged all the MDAs, institutions and employees to cooperate with the government, representatives and its consultants for full implementation of the TSA.

Vanguard