Kaiama community declares support for Diri

THE country home of the late Ijaw freedom fighter, Major Isaac Adaka Boro, Kaiama, yesterday, threw its weight behind the PDP Governorship Candidate, Senator Douye Diri.

Thousands of party supporters wielding the PDP flag chanted solidarity songs in the historic and symbolic town of the Ijaw struggle during the mega rally in Kaiama, headquarters of Kolokuma/Opokuma local government area, Bayelsa State.

In separate solidarity speeches, prominent sons from the local government, immediate past Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Tonye Isenah and PDP stalwart, former Special Adviser to President Goodluck Jonathan on Domestic Matters, Hon, Waripamowei Dudafa, urged the people to work for the Senator Diri and Lawrence ticket.

In his remarks, Bayelsa State Governor, Hon Seriake Dickson, said that victory was already awaiting the PDP.

“Your massive turn out is a clear indication of your total support to the PDP and I am sure that you are ready to give your votes en bloc to Senator Douye Diri who is an illustrious and worthy son of Kolokuma.

“I want Kolokuma/Opokuma people to remain focused, peaceful and united and rally round Senator Douye Diri because the task ahead is a collective one. I urge you all to turn out in your numbers this Saturday to deliver him as the man I will hand over to come February 2020 as the next governor of the state.”

Chairman of the state PDP, Moses Cleopas and the Director General of the PDP gubernatorial Campaign team, Dr. Nimbofa Ayawei urged the people to reciprocate the huge investments that the PDP-led government under Governor Dickson had made in their area by giving PDP bloc votes.