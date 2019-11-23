Breaking News
Kaduna urges civilian JTF to collaborate with security agents

Kaduna State Government on Saturday urged the Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) in the state to always collaborate with security agencies in discharging their duties.

The state governor, Nasir El-Rufa’i made the call at the launching of the coalition of Civilian JTF, Doka office under the chairmanship of Col. Usman Dudu (retd).

El-Rufai, who was represented by the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, reiterated the government’s relentless effort in the fight against crime in the state.

According to him, Kaduna State government would not fold its arms and allow members of the civilian JTF to take laws into their hands by keeping suspected criminals in their custody.

While calling on the civilian JTF to always collaborate with the police as they are legitimate security outfits to prosecute criminals.

He said: “One other issue of operation is that you should always notify security agencies and follow due process in the discharge of your duties.” (NAN)

 

