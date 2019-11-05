Kaduna to deploy drones, CCTVs to tackle kidnapping, banditry

Ben Agande Kaduna

The Kaduna State government is set to deploy Unmanned Aerial Vehicles as well as Closed Circuit Television Cameras in some of its major cities to tackle kidnappings and banditry in the state.

State commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs ministry of the state, Samuel Aruwan disclosed this when the state governor unveiled 85 patrol vehicles the state government purchased for various security agencies in the state.

According to him, the purchase of the vehicles was to complement the CCTV command centre which he said was almost completed as well as the imminent deployment of the UAVs.

“As you may be aware, our operations room receives emergency and distress calls from across the State and is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. This has been very helpful, even with relatively limited capacity. However, with the expanded capacity of our near-completed state-of-the-art CCTV Command Centre, and the imminent deployment of UAVs, the arrival of these vehicles is timely and right on target. They will combine with the new infrastructure to greatly improve our emergency response rate” he said.

Earlier in his speech, the Secretary to the Kaduna State government, Balarabe Abbas commended the security agencies for the relative peace the state enjoys and promised that no effort will be spared in assisting security agencies to overcome the security challenges in the state.

The SSG who represented the governor at the event noted that the donation of the patrol vehicles to the security agencies was the continuation of the support that the state government had always given to security agencies.

“About four years ago, we presented over 100 such vehicles to our security agencies. Over the years, we have provided additional interventions of vehicles, motorcycles and communications equipment on a continuous basis.

“We are here today to present 85 vehicles motorcycles to further enhance the logistic capabilities of our security agencies. This is a continuation of the robust support the Kaduna State Government has provided to help the federal security agencies in the task of securing our state, its people, their property and livelihoods.

“Security is constitutionally the exclusive prerogative of the Federal Government which controls and deploys all the covert and overt security personnel. In practice, every state government has to provide some logistics and other support for these agencies to enable them to effectively discharge their duties.

“Since 2015, the state APC government has committed enormous resources to security. The Kaduna State government along with the various local governments have provided cars, pick-ups, motorcycles, bullet-proof vests, station buildings, operating bases and other support for the security agencies in the state. The reality of the security situation today is that it has become a joint responsibility of the Federal Government and the state government. We do our part without hesitation because it is in the vital interest of our people.

“We note with delight the reduction in inter-communal tensions and urge our communities to build on this to entrench a reign of peace and concord. We thank the security agencies, traditional and religious leaders, community leaders, our Judiciary and the State Peace Commission for supporting the State Government to entrench tolerance and peaceful coexistence amongst our people.

“However, while communal tensions appear to be ebbing, banditry and kidnapping continue to menace our communities and highways. Intense efforts are being made to address these challenges, including extensive security deployments and operations to contain and neutralise the criminal elements that are perpetrating the mayhem. We cannot relent in tackling criminals who seek to make our communities and highways unsafe.

“We will continue to devote the necessary resources to address our security challenges and support the agencies that are stationed in our state. As we combat banditry, I urge all residents of Kaduna State to stand together, support our security agencies and report all suspicious characters and activities” he said.

