Kaduna LG presents N3.1bn 2020 budget for residents validation

Mr Abubakar Buba, Chairman, Lere Local Government Area of Kaduna state on Wednesday, presented a proposed budget of N3.1 billion for 2020 fiscal year for the people to validate.

Buba said during the 2nd Budget Town hall Meeting in Saminaka, that N529.3 million was earmarked for capital expenditure, while N2.6 billion was proposed for recurrent expenditure.

He explained that as part of community engagement, the council had supported the Community Development Charter (CDC) champions to generate and prioritise needs of the people that would inform the 2020 budget.

He disclosed that N289.8, representing 65 per cent of the capital budget would be spent on 40 projects drawn from the CDC.

“Today’s event is a further demonstration of our political will to put the people first by adopting bottom-up as against the top-down approach of governance.

“We have set the pace by being the first local government in Nigeria to officially domesticate the principles of Open Government Partnership (OGP).

“Lere Council is equally the first to have a website and social media handles in Kaduna state, a citizens desk officer and consistently hold budget and performance of town-hall meetings.

“We have also called on the civil society to independently track, monitor and report projects execution in the local government area,” he said.

Malam Babangida Garba, who spoke on behalf of the Coalition of Civil Society Organisations in the area, thanked the council chairman for embracing the CDC in budget preparation and implementation.

“We equally commend the council for operating open governance and engaging civil societies and critical stakeholders in the design and implementation of government programmes,” he said.

Similarly, Mr Zakaria Garba equally thanked the chairman for capturing the needs of people with special needs in the local government budget.

