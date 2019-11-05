Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai appoints more women as Special Advisers

Gov. Nasiru El-Rufai has appointed two more women as Special Advisers, according to a statement by his media aide, Muyiwa Adekeye.

The new Special Advisers are among the 17 aides appointed by the governor on Tuesday.

According to the statement, Mrs Stella Amako is now SA Community Relations and Hajiya Zainab Shehu, SA Social Development.

It said that the appointments bring to five the number of women among the 11 special advisers in the administration.

The statement said that the other appointees were Senior Special Assistants and Special Assistants.

They include Aliyu Haruna, Youth; Ibrahim Ismail, Community Relations; Hafsat Ashiru, Administration, and Nazir Sanusi, ICT.

Others were Mohammed Shuaibu, Stakeholders Relations; Yakubu Yatai, Community Relations; Ibraheem S Musa, Media and Publicity; Ashiru Zuntu, Community Relations; Rabi Manchi, Legal Matters.

Also appointed were Mahmud Aminu, Legal Matters; Aminu Lawal Na-Anty, Youth, Sonia Bature, Environment; Kamal Aliagan, Public Communication; and Sakinat Bello, Environment.

Meanwhile, the governor has nominated Mr Mohammed Jalal as a Commissioner in the Fiscal Responsibility Commission.

The new appointees are:

1. Stella Amako, the new Special Adviser- Community Relations, served on the Transition Committee and the APC Campaign Council.

2. Zainab Shehu, Special Adviser- Social Development. She was Director, Women in the APC Campaign Council.

3. Aliyu Haruna, Senior Special Assistant- Youths. He is a former member of the Kaduna State House of Assembly.

4. Ibrahim Ismail, Senior Special Assistant-Community Relations. He is a former member of the Kaduna State House of Assembly.

5. Hafsat Aminu Ashiru, Senior Special Assistant -Administration, Office of the Deputy Governor

6. Nazir Sanusi, the Special Assistant- ICT, was an aspirant to the Kaduna State House of Assembly.

7. Mohammed Bello Shuaibu, Senior Special Assistant, Stakeholder Relations. Before this appointment, he was Secretary, Kaduna State APC.

8. Yakubu Yatai, Special Assistant- Community Relations. He is currently State Publicity Secretary of the Kaduna State APC.

9. Ibraheem Shehu Musa, Special Assistant, (Media & Publicity). He was a member of the Transition Committee and the APC Campaign Council.

10. Ashiru Zuntu, Special Assistant- Community Relations. He served in the first-term government.

11. Rabi Musa Manchi, Special Assistant- Legal Matters was a member of the Campaign Council.

12. Mahmud Mahmud Aminu, Special Assistant- Legal Matters

13. Aminu Lawal Na-Anty, the new Special Assistant-Youths, was a member of the APC Campaign Council.

14. Sonia Bature, Special Assistant- Environment. She was a Technical Assistant to the Commissioner of Local Government.

15. Kamal Aliagan, Special Assistant-Public Communication, Office of the Deputy Governor.

16. Sakinat Bello, Special Assistant- Environment. As a youth corper, her feisty question at the KDSG SDG Conference in January 2019 earned her an instant job offer which has now been redeemed.

17. Mohammed Jalal is nominated as a commissioner in the Fiscal Responsibility Commission. He served as Director, Social Media in the APC Campaign Council and was a member of the Transition Committee.

Vanguard News Nigeria.