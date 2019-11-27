Kaduna Customs zonal office decorates 31 Promoted Officers

Ben Agande, Kaduna

Thirty one officers of the Federal Operating Unit of the Nigeria Customs Service, Zone B, Headquarters, Kaduna, were decorated with their new ranks in Kaduna Wednesday by the Assistant Comptroller General (ACG), Bashir Abubakar.

Among officers promoted across the zone and the Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone B, included 16 Chief Superintendent Comptroller (CSC) to the rank of Assistant Comptroller (AC), 10 Assistant Comptroller (AC) to Deputy Comptroller (DC), and five Deputy Comptroller (DC) to Comptroller.

Addressing the promoted officers shortly after they were decorated with their new ranks, ACG Abubakar charged them to be catalysts for change in their new places.

Consider this promotion as a big challenge to you because to whom much is given, much is expected. There should be an attitudinal change in terms of discipline. You should look at the promotion as a challenge and ask yourself the additional value you will render to the service.

“A lot of Nigerians believe in what they will get and not what they can do for the country. This is a big problem. We want you to be a catalyst for creativity, the way you talk and behave. That is what is expected of you” he charged them.

“Back in official duty, Customs is an organisation that deals with issues of economy and security. You need to identify what happens in your community.

He challenged the newly promoted officers to carry along members of the communities in which they operate.

“I have noticed a lot of issues at the border when I went on border drill. I noticed that many of the people in the communities are not enlightened about import and export regulations. You should do your best to enlighten your communities about import and export regulations.

“I am expecting all of you to be a catalyst of change, ensure that you have a good relationship with your neighbours. When you see misunderstanding between communities, try your best to resolve the issues.

“Part of your attitudinal change is that you should not relax in your duty. You should effect change as expected of you by the Headquarters” he said.

Responding on behalf of the promoted officers, Comptroller Abdulhamid Ma,aji expressed happiness at their promotion and decoration and promised to put in their best.

“As earlier stated by ACG, we need attitudinal change. We see our promotion as service to humanity in order to make progress. We are aware of the last day judgement, so we know that the essence of service is to God and humanity. We should treat everybody with Justice” he said.

