Juventus stay top, maintain winning routine against Torino

Juventus
(From L, Front) Juventus’ Italian forward Federico Bernardeschi, Juventus’ Italian defender Leonardo Bonucci, Juventus’ Bosnian midfielder Miralem Pjanic and Juventus’ Cypriot midfielder Grigoris Kastanos celebrate at the end of the Italian Serie A football match Cagliari vs Juventus on April 2, 2019 at the Sardignia Arena in Cagliari. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)

Juventus stayed top of Serie A and maintained their winning routine in fixtures against their less glamorous neighbours Torino when a second-half goal from Matthijs de Ligt gave them a 1-0 away win in Saturday’s Derby della Mole.

The 20-year-old Dutchman hooked the ball in following a corner midway through the second half of a scrappy, bad-tempered match.

Bremer had the ball in the net for Torino in stoppage time but it was ruled out for offside.

Juventus, chasing a ninth successive title, lead with 29 points from 11 games, one ahead of Inter Milan who earlier won 2-1 at Bologna.

