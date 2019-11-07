By Temisan Amoye, Lagos

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, has said the Ministry of Health will conduct an investigation into allegations of misconduct and negligience by an unnamed doctor at the Ikorodu General Hospital, which led to the death of a nine-month-old toddler.

A twitter user with handle @GucciOyin in a thread, narrated how she lost her nine months old son due to negligience of the doctor in Ikorodu General Hospital.

She tweeted: “My son had an attack around 3am in the morning on the 19th of July, 2019. We got to General Hospital, Ikorodu around 3:30am, rushed to the emergency room and had my mother fill form for my son ‘cos he needs to be attended to immediately. Unfortunately for us, the doctor wasn’t on seat or in his office and what the nurse said then was ‘I can do nothing to him unless the doctor is here’ (in Yoruba) though after helping with oxygen.

“Called his line it was switched off, checked his office he wasn’t there, nobody knows his whereabout. When he was later found around 5am, he wasn’t emotional, no sign of emergency act through him, he wasn’t audible enough when he started asking questions, no first aid treatment except from the one given from the nurse, the worst part of it was that he kept insisting he wants to go pray (as a Muslim).

All of this was around 5:30am cos I kept checking the time. He wrote all what to get, I ran to get them and got back. He told me to get another stuff, went to get them. During this period he was already at the mosque.

“He got back around after 6am and my son was already weak. He kept attending to other people (tho I’m not really against that but those people are not even on emergency cases ;cos they were only complaining about headache or body pain). During this period my son couldn’t breath fine again and he said he will need to transfer us to Ikeja cos there’s no bed to admit him.

“To cut the long story short, I lost my son around 10am in the morning. No treatment given, no first aid except from oxygen given, all items bought was wasted, no effort shown at all, even at his death bed no emotion at all.

“I’m not writing this cos I feel I should write it. I already promised the doctor I’m gonna file a petition against him for incompetency. I don’t know his name but I know they will surely search for his name through their register. He was on night shift and he’s a muslim.

“If we don’t do this, they won’t take government work serious. They feel government cannot do nothing to them that’s why they keep wasting lives. Please, kindly help repost this till the government sees this. Thank you.”

“Ps: my son was just 9 month 2 days then… I’m pained right now and heartbroken as well”.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Health, Professor Akin Abayomi replied the tweet. His tweet read: “I am deeply sorry about the death of your son, I pray God will grant you the fortitude to bear the loss.

“Kindly send me your contact details and the exact date the incident happened to enable me conduct a proper investigation into the matter.”

“We need your full cooperation to get to the root of the matter. Kindly send your contact details for feedback. Be rest assured that we will get to the root of the matter.”

“@GucciOyin, once again accept my heartfelt condolence on the death of your son. My team.

@LSMOH in conjunction with the MD of Ikorodu General hospital have set up a committee to look into the matter and we are already pulling out the records to commence the investigation.”

Prof Abayomi, later in a tweet confirmed admittance of Baby Ralph in Ikorodu General Hospital.

Again, we are sorry this happened.

A grateful @GucciOyin replied, “Thank you so much sir. I really appreciate your effort.” #justiceforbabyralph.

