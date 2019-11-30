Breaking News
Justice served with conviction of South African killer policeman – Dabiri-Erewa

The Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, on Saturday expressed satisfaction with the court verdict handed out to the police officer that killed a Nigerian in South Africa.

Dabiri-Erewa, in a statement issued by the Head of Media and Public Relations Unit of NIDCOM, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, in Abuja, said: “We are glad that justice has been done.”

“We have always stated that there have to be consequences for actions. We are glad that this case finally came to an end and South Africa has demonstrated the political will to deal with xenophobia.”

She implored Nigerians in South Africa to adhere to President Muhammadu Buhari’s advice to be good ambassadors of Nigeria where ever they find themselves.

Dabiri-Erewa added that Nigeria and South Africa would work towards a united Africa with a view to bringing to book all perpetrators of violence irrespective of their nationality.

She commended the Nigerian Mission in Johannesburg for following through with the case and other cases involving Nigerians.

The Nigerian Consul- General in South Africa, Mr. Godwin Adama, said he was happy that the case came to an end on Friday with judgment pronounced on the guilty police officer.

Adama said the second case of eight policemen standing trial for the murder of a Nigerian, Ibrahim Badmus, was adjourned till April 2020 for final ruling due to some technical issues.

He said Friday’s judgment has raised the spirit and morale of Nigerians in South Africa. (NAN)

 

