JUST IN: We’ve received the order to release Sowore – DSS

The Department of State Services (DSS) has confirmed receiving the court order on the release of Omoyele Sowore, convener of the Revolution Now movement.

A federal high court in Abuja had granted him bail but after fulfilling the conditions of the bail, the secret police did not allow him leave its custody.

In a statement on Friday, Peter Afunanya, spokesman of the DSS, said while the agency has received the order, no one has visited the DSS to take delivery on the activist.

“The DSS wishes to confirm that it has received the court order for the release of Omoyele Sowore,” the statement read.

“It is important that the public notes that since the receipt of the Order, no person has turned up at the DSS to take delivery of him. This becomes imperative for reasons of accountability.

“However, the Court has been properly briefed on this development and the steps being taken to ensure compliance with its Order.

