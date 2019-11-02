Just in: Suspected thugs attack Oba of Lagos, Obaseki, others

Suspected thugs on Saturday attacked the convoy of Governor Godwin Obaseki, Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu and Chairman, Caverton Offshore Support Group, Mr. Aderemi Makanjuola.

According to reports, the incident happened while Obaseki, others were driving into the Iyamho residence of National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole shortly after attending the first convocation ceremony of the Edo University, Iyamho.

Makanjuola was installed Chancellor of the institution at the ceremony.

Police sources said they were invited for lunch by Oshiomhole but were attacked by the suspected thugs.

