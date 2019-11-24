Vanguard Logo

Just in: Sponsor of Hate Speech bill agrees to amend dealth penalty

Aliyu Abdullahi, sponsor of the bill seeking to check hate speech, says the death penalty aspect will be amended in line with the wish of Nigerians.

Abdullahi said this in a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday.

He said the bill will undergo some fine-tuning to ensure that the clauses contained in its provisions to be passed into law reflect the views of Nigerians.

He added that the senate will accept contributions and input by critics and supporters of the bill, saying such will go a long way towards giving Nigerians the law to address the disturbing trend of hate speech.

Details shortly

